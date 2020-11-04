SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,464,000 after purchasing an additional 209,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 81.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,162,000 after purchasing an additional 448,309 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after purchasing an additional 719,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 485.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,560,000 after purchasing an additional 633,444 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $291.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,818.70 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.95. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

