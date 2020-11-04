SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $327.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.69.

Shares of SBAC opened at $291.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,818.70 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.80 and a 200 day moving average of $302.95. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 238.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,532,000 after buying an additional 306,618 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 381.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

