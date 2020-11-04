Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 550,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,239,000 after purchasing an additional 632,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,059,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

