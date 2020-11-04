Sempra Energy (SRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sempra Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SRE opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

