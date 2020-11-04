Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $27,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 1,538.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 765,626 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $9,541,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $8,784,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Semtech during the third quarter worth about $7,569,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $5,868,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.79.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,514,785. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

