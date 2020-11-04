Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STTK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

STTK stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 3,441,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $59,669,991.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

