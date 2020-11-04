Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 30th

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 0.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 91.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

Shares of SJR opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Shaw Communications from $31.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

