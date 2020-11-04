Shearwater Group plc (SWG.L) (LON:SWG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $137.50

Shearwater Group plc (SWG.L) (LON:SWG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 137.50 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.82), with a volume of 37915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.88).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 million and a PE ratio of -20.06.

Shearwater Group plc Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

