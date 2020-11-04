Short Interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Increases By 12.1%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Adient from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Adient has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Adient by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Adient by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adient by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Adient by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

