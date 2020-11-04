Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Decreases By 18.2%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

AMIGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMIGY stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $37.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

