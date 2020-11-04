Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Rises By 14.0%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

