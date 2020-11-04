Short Interest in Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Decreases By 15.9%

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,131.0 days.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $54.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.