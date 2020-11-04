Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Decreases By 14.0%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

