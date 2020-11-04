Short Interest in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rises By 15.7%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 976,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $704.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.50 million. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENS. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

