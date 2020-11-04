Short Interest in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Rises By 12.1%

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $459,139.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,409 shares of company stock worth $25,265,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of IDEX by 131.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 24.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IEX opened at $180.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $194.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

