Short Interest in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expands By 12.1%

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 645,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

KN opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Knowles by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,771,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

