Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Decreases By 14.0%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 312.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded L’Occitane International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get L'Occitane International alerts:

LCCTF stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. L’Occitane International has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.