Short Interest in Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Rises By 12.2%

Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,339,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 1,193,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPNGF shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meituan Dianping in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meituan Dianping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of Meituan Dianping stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Meituan Dianping has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47.

About Meituan Dianping

Meituan Dianping, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

