Short Interest in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Declines By 14.2%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 332,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $328.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.27. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

