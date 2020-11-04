Short Interest in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Expands By 12.1%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PYRNF opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. PyroGenesis Canada has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

