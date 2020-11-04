Short Interest in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) Expands By 12.2%

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE DIA opened at $274.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

Diamonds Trust is a unit investment trust. The Trust was created to provide investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities consisting of substantially all of the component common stocks, which comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

