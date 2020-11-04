Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Grows By 11.5%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of EDTXF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Spectral Medical has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $66.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 335.83% and a negative return on equity of 363.86%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin, and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

