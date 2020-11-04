Short Interest in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expands By 15.7%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $75,414.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,008.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,933 shares of company stock valued at $254,582. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $585,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,603,000 after buying an additional 344,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 59,697 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.