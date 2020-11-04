Short Interest in Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Decreases By 16.7%

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,200 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 675,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 234.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

