Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.37 ($49.85).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €37.28 ($43.85) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion and a PE ratio of 24.82. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61).

About Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

