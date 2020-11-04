Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €42.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.37 ($49.85).

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

ETR SHL opened at €37.28 ($43.85) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61).

About Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.