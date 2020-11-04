Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.53.

Shares of SBNY opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after buying an additional 1,075,297 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,184,000 after buying an additional 1,892,236 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,917,000 after buying an additional 67,419 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 571,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,424,000 after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 360,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

