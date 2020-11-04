SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.02.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 189,587 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 130.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

