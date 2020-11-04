SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.56% of SkyWest worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.90. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

