SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.56% of SkyWest worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 936,219 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 294,149 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,737,000 after buying an additional 236,571 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,556,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,998,000 after buying an additional 129,266 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.90. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

