SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.25.

SKYW opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SkyWest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in SkyWest by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

