Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Earnings Results

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.06-2.06 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,410 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

