Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,073,100 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 2,639,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Skyworth Group has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

