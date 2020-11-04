Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. 140166 boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,645.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,518.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,471.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,826,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

