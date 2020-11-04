Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on STWRY. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of STWRY opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.