Solar Capital (SLRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. On average, analysts expect Solar Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $684.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.29. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SLRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.