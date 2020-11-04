Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $711,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 9,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $277.37 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $298.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

