Sprott (NYSE:SII) versus Senmiao Technology (NYSE:AIHS) Financial Comparison

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -85.46% -164.32% -49.18% Sprott 19.54% 6.53% 5.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Sprott’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $15.66 million 2.85 -$8.67 million N/A N/A Sprott $72.50 million 10.47 $10.20 million $0.04 743.50

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Senmiao Technology and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sprott has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.02%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

Sprott beats Senmiao Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services. The company is also involved in the sale of automobiles; and provision of auto finance services. Senmiao Technology Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

