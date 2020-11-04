Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.