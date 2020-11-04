Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

In other Spruce Biosciences news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,739,336 shares in the company, valued at $71,090,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 200,000 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.