SPS Commerce, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPS Commerce in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. William Blair also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPSC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $89.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after acquiring an additional 63,311 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

