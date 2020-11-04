SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,337,000 after buying an additional 1,286,967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,063,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 962,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,275,000 after acquiring an additional 699,749 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,172,000 after acquiring an additional 336,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,461,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

