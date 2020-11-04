SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Trading 48.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 390.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SRCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a total market cap of $70,993.61 and $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00074188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00191335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.01086645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000539 BTC.

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

