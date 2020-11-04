SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of SSNC opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $3,177,524.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,559,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 490,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 217,219 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

