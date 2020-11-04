STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of STAA opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $75.24.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.9% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 590,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,380,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 68.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after buying an additional 152,751 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.8% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 311,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 49,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at $13,808,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 216,729.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after buying an additional 240,570 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

