Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SWK opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average of $146.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $180.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

