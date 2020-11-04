State Auto Financial (STFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $358.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.10 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. On average, analysts expect State Auto Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STFC stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $605.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of -0.01. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

STFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

