Stearns Financial Services Group Buys 541 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.