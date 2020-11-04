Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 1,448 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 322.2% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 88,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

