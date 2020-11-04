SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 102.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 102.5% higher against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $49,827.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000471 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000073 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.